QPR defender Conor Masterson joins Swindon on loan for rest of season
13:17pm, Tue 19 Jan 2021
Swindon have announced the signing of QPR defender Conor Masterson on a short-term loan deal.
Masterson joins the club until the end of the season and becomes their fourth signing of the January transfer window following deals for Dominic Thompson, Mark Travers and Kieron Freeman.
The 22-year-old former Liverpool trainee, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at under-17, under-19 and under-21 levels, signed for QPR in 2019 and has made 16 Championship appearances.