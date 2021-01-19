QPR defender Conor Masterson joins Swindon on loan for rest of season

Conor Masterson has joined Swindon on loan for the remainder of the campaign (Tess Derry/PA)
Conor Masterson has joined Swindon on loan for the remainder of the campaign (Tess Derry/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:17pm, Tue 19 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Swindon have announced the signing of QPR defender Conor Masterson on a short-term loan deal.

Masterson joins the club until the end of the season and becomes their fourth signing of the January transfer window following deals for Dominic Thompson, Mark Travers and Kieron Freeman.

The 22-year-old former Liverpool trainee, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at under-17, under-19 and under-21 levels, signed for QPR in 2019 and has made 16 Championship appearances.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Swindon

PA