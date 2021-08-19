QPR defender Moses Odubajo to miss Barnsley clash through suspension

Moses Odubajo serves a one-match ban (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
9:10am, Thu 19 Aug 2021
QPR will be without Moses Odubajo through suspension for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Barnsley.

Full-back Odubajo serves a one-match ban after his red card in the midweek 3-2 win at Middlesbrough.

Striker Charlie Austin returned from a knee injury as a second-half substitute and should be in the squad again.

Midfielder Sam Field remains on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Striker Carlton Morris is still a doubt for the Tykes.

Morris missed Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat by Luton with the knee injury he suffered against Coventry at the weekend.

Belgian summer signings Obbi Oulare and Aaron Iseka are pushing for their debuts and could be added to the squad.

Ben Williams may return to the starting line-up after dropping to the bench in midweek.

