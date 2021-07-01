QPR give midfielder Charlie Owens a one-year deal

QPR's Loftus Road (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:43pm, Thu 01 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Charlie Owens has signed a new one-year deal with QPR

The 23-year-old has been at Loftus Road for four years and has penned a new contract which keeps him at the club until next summer.

The midfielder has endured knee problems for the past two seasons and thanked the club for sticking by him.

Owens told the club’s website: “To sign this new deal is very pleasing.

“The whole of my last contract I spent in the gym, so I am hugely grateful to the club, to (director of football) Les Ferdinand and to the gaffer for giving me more time to show what I can do.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

QPR

PA