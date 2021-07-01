QPR give midfielder Charlie Owens a one-year deal
12:43pm, Thu 01 Jul 2021
Charlie Owens has signed a new one-year deal with QPR
The 23-year-old has been at Loftus Road for four years and has penned a new contract which keeps him at the club until next summer.
The midfielder has endured knee problems for the past two seasons and thanked the club for sticking by him.
Owens told the club’s website: “To sign this new deal is very pleasing.
“The whole of my last contract I spent in the gym, so I am hugely grateful to the club, to (director of football) Les Ferdinand and to the gaffer for giving me more time to show what I can do.”