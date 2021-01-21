QPR midfielder Tom Carroll set for lengthy absence with torn knee ligament
10:49am, Thu 21 Jan 2021
QPR have suffered a major blow as midfielder Tom Carroll is set for up to three months on the sidelines with a torn knee ligament.
The 28-year-old former Swansea midfielder suffered the injury in the R’s win at Luton on January 12.
Dr Imtiaz Ahmad, the club’s head of medical services, told the club website: “It’s a really disappointing blow for Tom.
“He sustained the injury during our fixture with Luton and after a review with a specialist had an operation on Saturday.
“We anticipate Tom will be sidelined for a period of three months.
“He is naturally disappointed but determined to return to action this season.”