QPR offer new deals to Tom Carroll and Charlie Owens
QPR have offered new contracts to midfielders Tom Carroll and Charlie Owens as the club prepares for next season.
The Hoops, who finished ninth in the Sky Bet Championship, have confirmed forwards Paul Smyth and Aramide Oteh would be leaving.
Under-23s goalkeeper Dillon Barnes and forward Marco Ramkilde have seen the club exercise options to extend their contracts until June 2022, while defender Ben Wells has signed a new short-term deal until the end of the year.
However, Marcin Brzozowski, Tyla Dickinson, Dylan Duncan and Deshane Dalling are all leaving.
A club statement read: “Everyone at Queens Park Rangers would like to thank our departing players for their efforts during their time with us, and wish them all the very best for the future.”