QPR rescue point as Hull wait on Matt Ingram injury news

Ilias Chair’s 75th-minute equaliser rescued a point for stuttering QPR in a 1-1 draw at home to Hull, whose goalkeeper Matt Ingram suffered what looked a potentially serious injury.

Ingram, playing against his former club, was carried off on a stretcher with his head in a brace midway through the second half.

He landed heavily after a far-post collision with Albert Adomah and play was halted for around 12 minutes while Ingram received attention from the medical staff of both clubs.

It resulted in a league debut for 19-year-old keeper Harvey Cartwright, who was powerless to stop Chair cancelling out Marcus Forss’ first-half goal.

Following back-to-back defeats, promotion-chasing Rangers – who would have gone third in the Sky Bet Championship table had they won – produced another poor performance.

Hull, meanwhile, battled hard but have won just one of their five games since Shota Arveladze took over as boss. The Tigers remain 20th but are 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

Striker Forss opened the scoring on 26 minutes with his first goal since being signed on loan from QPR’s west London neighbours Brentford. Alfie Jones got his head to Callum Elder’s corner and Forss’ close-range effort hit the underside of the bar and bounced over the line.

Rangers, beaten by bottom side Barnsley last Saturday and by Millwall in midweek, again struggled to create clear-cut chances – and were not helped by the absence of injured striker Lyndon Dykes.

Charlie Austin’s header well wide was the best they could muster until the final moments of the first half, when Chris Willock fired the ball across the face of goal and Adomah was just unable to add the finishing touch.

Rangers continued to struggle in the second half but equalised with their first significant attack after Ingram’s injury.

Moses Odubajo, on as a substitute, swung in a cross from the left and Chair nudged the ball past Cartwright from five yards out.

Keane Lewis-Potter missed a great chance to restore Hull’s lead when he shot wide after finding himself through on goal.

At the other end, Willock sent one effort over the bar and saw another gathered by Cartwright.

QPR briefly thought they had gone ahead when Adomah netted after Cartwright had parried Chair’s shot, but the veteran winger was offside.