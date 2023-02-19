QPR sack Neil Critchley after just 12 games as manager

QPR have sacked manager Neil Critchley after only 12 games in charge.

Critchley was appointed in December on a three-and-a-half-year deal after Michael Beale departed the previous month for Rangers.

The former Blackpool boss oversaw a victory in his first match at the helm, 1-0 at Preston – and it proved the only one of his tenure.

Winless in the 10 Sky Bet Championship matches that followed, the R’s have lost each of their last three and are currently 17th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone.

The club were also knocked out of the FA Cup third round by League One Fleetwood last month.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos said in a statement on the club’s official website: “It is hugely disappointing to have to make such a decision so early into Neil’s tenure with the club.

“However, after seeing the team slip from play-off contenders to one being drawn into a relegation battle, the board felt it had to act.

“There is no doubt Neil inherited a difficult situation when he joined and we would like to acknowledge his superb work ethic and professionalism throughout our dealings.

“He is a fantastic man and we have no doubts he will go on to be a success elsewhere, just as he was at Blackpool.”

Director of football Les Ferdinand said: “Unfortunately, things have not worked out how any of us would have liked.

“As we enter into a critical stage of the season, we understand the need for a swift appointment to be made.

“Stability is key to the success of a football club and this season has presented challenges which have denied us that stability.

“For us to move forward we must all learn from what has happened and pull together.”

Coaches Mike Garrity and Iain Brunskill have also left the club.

QPR added that an announcement regarding Critchley’s replacement “will be made in due course”.