QPR sign free agent Chris Martin until end of season

QPR have signed striker Chris Martin until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving Bristol City on transfer-deadline day.

Martin started his career at Norwich and has also had spells with Crystal Palace, Derby, Fulham and Hull.

“I am delighted to get things wrapped up,” Martin said on the QPR club website.

“I am really looking forward to this opportunity.

“They made their feelings clear in terms of how much I can contribute here, and I feel the same. I think there is the potential for it to go really well.

“What I can contribute is goals, that link-up play and being a focal point at the top end of the pitch. That is what I am here to do and hopefully I can do it well.”

Martin is set to provide attacking cover for Scotland international Lyndon Dykes, who has recently been released from hospital following an unspecified illness.

QPR head coach Neil Critchley said: “I am very pleased we have been able to bring Chris in. It is not often you get the chance to sign someone of his calibre, particularly after the window has closed.

“He’s a very good footballer, has excellent technical ability and he knows his game. He brings a physical presence to the top end of the pitch, is someone you can play the ball into and he keeps it very well.

“Chris also has that experience so he knows what is required during the game, he has that knowhow and nous.”