QPR sign goalkeeper Jordan Archer
QPR boss Mark Warburton is confident new goalkeeper signing Jordan Archer will bring the best out of current number one Seny Dieng.
Archer, 28, has joined the R’s on a two-year deal following his departure from Middlesbrough.
Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly left the club earlier this summer, but Warburton believes Archer will provide “stiff competition” for Dieng.
Warburton told QPR’s website: “We were short in that area so we needed to bring in a replacement who would be ready when called upon, but also could provide stiff competition for Seny – Jordan meets that criteria. He knows the league and he knows what’s required of him.
“Seny did exceptionally well last season and delivered a level of performance that we all enjoyed. He has to maintain that – and we have to maintain that pressure all over the park.”