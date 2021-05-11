QPR sign teenage Yeovil striker Alfie Lloyd on three-year deal
QPR have announced the signing of striker Alfie Lloyd from Yeovil for an undisclosed fee.
The 18-year-old has signed a three-year deal and will initially link up with the club’s under-23s squad.
Lloyd told QPR’s official website: “I am buzzing and can’t wait to get started – it’s a dream come true.
“After coming on trial here, I fell in love with the club.
“Everyone was so welcoming, and I felt this was the best place for me to develop my skills further and push on to first-team football.
“The pathway here is amazing. You see the likes of Ebere Eze who rose through the academy and has gone on to the Premier League with Crystal Palace, it’s inspiring.
“Seeing what he has done here shows you that with hard work you can progress. I want to work as hard as I can and maximise the opportunity that I now have.”