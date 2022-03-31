31 March 2022

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes could return for Championship clash with Fulham

31 March 2022

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes could return for the Sky Bet Championship match against Fulham after six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Dykes has not played for QPR since a 2-0 defeat at Millwall on February 15 but he made his comeback as a substitute for Scotland against Austria on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng is expected to be out for another week because of a thigh problem.

QPR had a number of players on international duty and their fitness will assessed before the team is picked.

Fulham boss Marco Silva will make a late call on whether to select defender Antonee Robinson.

Robinson has played three matches in a week for the USA and was not due to return to London until Thursday.

Given his workload, he could be rested for the QPR clash but otherwise Silva has reported a clean bill of health for his squad.

“The April schedule is really difficult. We have to prepare well and need all our players in a good condition. The whole squad can make a difference,” Silva said.

