03 March 2022

QPR waiting on goalkeeper Seny Dieng ahead of Cardiff game

By NewsChain Sport
03 March 2022

QPR are assessing an injury suffered by goalkeeper Seny Dieng ahead of the visit of Cardiff.

Dieng had to be substituted during the 1-0 defeat at Blackburn after picking up a muscle issue.

David Marshall came on to replace Dieng and will start if the first-choice keeper is ruled out.

Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin were out injured at Ewood Park but fellow striker Andre Gray could come into the starting line-up.

Cardiff have come out of the other side of the sickness bug that ripped through the squad last week.

Ryan Wintle, Jordan Hugill, Uche Ikpeazu, Alfie Doughty, Mark Harris and Rubin Colwill were the players affected.

But all were able to play at least some part in the 1-0 midweek win over Derby.

Isaac Vassell remains a long-term absentee with a leg injury.

