QPR’s Sam Field facing lengthy spell out following knee injury
15:31pm, Fri 23 Jul 2021
QPR midfielder Sam Field has been ruled out for up to four months after suffering a knee injury.
A scan confirmed he will have to undergo surgery after tearing a ligament in training.
QPR’s head of medical Dr Imtiaz Ahmad told the club website: “Sam went for a scan on Thursday evening and unfortunately that revealed a tear to the medial collateral ligament in his left knee.
“As a result, he will require an operation. Procedures of this nature usually have a recovery time of approximately three-to-four months.”
Field joined QPR from West Brom in the summer after a four-month loan spell with the Hoops last season.