05 March 2022

Queen of the South boost survival bid with win over Morton

By NewsChain Sport
05 March 2022

Queen of the South improved their cinch Championship survival hopes with a second successive victory, beating Morton 3-0 at Palmerston Park.

The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute through on-loan Motherwell full-back Max Johnston, whose powerful shot from just outside the box was too strong for goalkeeper Jack Hamilton to keep out.

The lead was doubled just past the half-hour mark when Josh Todd’s ball sent Aidan Fitzpatrick racing clear and he calmly beat Hamilton.

Ruari Paton made the points safe seven minutes into the second half from the penalty spot after Hamilton had brought down Ruben Soares Junior.

