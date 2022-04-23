23 April 2022

Queen of the South relegated after draw with Ayr

By NewsChain Sport
23 April 2022

Euan East scored at both ends as Queen of the South were relegated from the Scottish Championship after a 1-1 home draw against Ayr.

East looked to have given bottom club Queens a lifeline when firing them ahead late in the second half but the defender’s own goal with three minutes left condemned his side to the drop.

Sam Ashford blazed an early effort over the crossbar but scoring chances were limited in the first half until Queens defender Alex Cooper’s shot hit a post in the 39th minute.

Kerr McInroy had Ayr’s first shot on target early in the second half and Queens went close through substitute Ruari Paton, who also struck a post in the 78th minute before the home side broke the deadlock.

East fired home into the top corner after being set up by Lee Connelly but in the 87th minute the centre-half put the ball in his own net and the point was not enough to keep Queens up.

