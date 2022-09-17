17 September 2022

Queen’s Park ease to victory at Hamilton

By NewsChain Sport
17 September 2022

Goals either side of half-time from Simon Murray and Grant Savoury gave Queen’s Park a 2-0 win at Hamilton.

The Accies dominated the first half but Dario Zanatta hit a post and Andy Winter was denied by a fine save from Calum Ferrie.

Yet it was the visitors who went ahead just before half-time through Murray’s close-range finish.

Seven minutes after the break they doubled their lead through Savoury’s fourth goal of the season.

