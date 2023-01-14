Scottish Championship leaders Queen’s Park were held to a goalless draw in the highlands (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
14 January 2023

Queen’s Park held by Inverness

By NewsChain Sport
14 January 2023

Scottish Championship leaders Queen’s Park were held to a goalless draw away to Inverness.

With 17 minutes gone, Queen’s keeper Calum Ferrie had to stretch to keep out Billy McKay’s header.

Jack Davidson then went close for the visitors but was denied by Thistle keeper Mark Ridgers.

Midway through the second half Caley’s Danny Devine got in a crucial block to stop Simon Murray’s effort at goal and it ended all square.

