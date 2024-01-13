Queen’s Park kick off Callum Davidson era with victory over leaders Raith
New Queen’s Park head coach Callum Davidson got off to the perfect start as his side came from behind to beat cinch Premiership promotion chasers Raith 2-1 at Stark’s Park.
Rovers had taken an early lead when Jack Hamilton converted Dylan Easton’s cross in the third minute.
The Spiders, who beat Dunfermline last week to end a 15-game winless run in the Championship, were level three minutes before half-time when midfielder Cameron Bruce curled in a right-foot effort from the edge of the box.
Queen’s Park – who started the afternoon second-bottom of the table – turned the match around in the 56th minute when debutant Sean Welsh, signed after leaving Inverness, headed in from a corner.
Raith went close Hamilton’s header was well saved by Calum Ferrie, but could not get back on level terms and sit behind leaders Dundee United on goal difference after a first league defeat since the end of September.
