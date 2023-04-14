14 April 2023

Queen’s Park level with Dundee after win over Hamilton

By NewsChain Sport
14 April 2023

Queen’s Park joined leaders Dundee at the top of the cinch Championship with a 1-0 home victory over Hamilton.

Grant Savoury was the match-winner after 74 minutes, claiming his 14th goal of the season with a powerful strike from outside the box.

Savoury’s free-kick had earlier forced Ryan Fulton into a full-stretch save, with Connor Smith and Reghan Tumilty testing home goalkeeper Calum Ferrie.

After ending a run of three successive defeats, Queen’s Park are now level on points with Dundee having played one game more while Hamilton remain one place off the bottom in ninth.

