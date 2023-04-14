Queen’s Park level with Dundee after win over Hamilton
Queen’s Park joined leaders Dundee at the top of the cinch Championship with a 1-0 home victory over Hamilton.
Grant Savoury was the match-winner after 74 minutes, claiming his 14th goal of the season with a powerful strike from outside the box.
Savoury’s free-kick had earlier forced Ryan Fulton into a full-stretch save, with Connor Smith and Reghan Tumilty testing home goalkeeper Calum Ferrie.
After ending a run of three successive defeats, Queen’s Park are now level on points with Dundee having played one game more while Hamilton remain one place off the bottom in ninth.
