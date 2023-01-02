Simon Murray scored Queen’s Park’s opener in a 2-0 win over Partick (Ian Rutherford/PA)
02 January 2023

Queen’s Park move two points clear at top of Scottish Championship table

By NewsChain Sport
02 January 2023

Queen’s Park moved two points clear at the top of the cinch Scottish Championship after a 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle made it seven successive wins in all competitions.

Simon Murray converted Grant Savoury’s cross to put the hosts, who had 19-year-old winger Aaron Healy on the bench following his signing from Arthurlie, ahead in the fifth minute.

Partick Thistle enjoyed a good spell with Aidan Fitzpatrick and the in-form Brian Graham, with his head, forcing Calum Ferrie into saves with Lee Hodson also hitting the post early in the second half.

But having weathered the pressure Patrick Jarrett’s 76th-minute strike extended Queen’s Park’s unbeaten home record to three months and ended Partick Thistle’s four-game renaissance.

