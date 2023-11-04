Queen’s Park net stoppage-time equaliser to snatch comeback point at Ayr
Ruari Paton’s leveller deep in stoppage time rescued a point as Queen’s Park snatched a 2-2 draw at Ayr.
Anton Dowds’s double had given the hosts a 2-0 lead in the first half to put them in control.
Alex Bannon pulled a goal back when he headed in Jack Spong’s corner after 58 minutes.
Then, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Paton finished from close range to level.
