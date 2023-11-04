04 November 2023

Queen’s Park net stoppage-time equaliser to snatch comeback point at Ayr

04 November 2023

Ruari Paton’s leveller deep in stoppage time rescued a point as Queen’s Park snatched a 2-2 draw at Ayr.

Anton Dowds’s double had given the hosts a 2-0 lead in the first half to put them in control.

Alex Bannon pulled a goal back when he headed in Jack Spong’s corner after 58 minutes.

Then, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Paton finished from close range to level.

