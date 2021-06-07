Queen’s Park pay first transfer fee in club’s history to sign Liam Brown

Scotland’s oldest club Queen’s Park have splashed out their first ever transfer fee – 154 years after the Hampden outfit was formed.

Liam Brown has arrived from Edinburgh City for an undisclosed fee, with the 22-year-old midfielder agreeing a three-year contract as part of the historic switch.

With roots dating back to 1867, the Spiders were early trailblazers with 10 Scottish Cup wins before the start of the 20th century.

But they found themselves slipping down the divisions as they clung proudly to their amateur principles.

However, the club voted to turn professional 18 months ago after finding it increasingly difficult to retain their top talent.

Now they have dipped into club coffers for the first time to buy a player from another club.

And Brown admits it was the club’s plans for the future which persuaded him to make the landmark move.

“I am very happy to be at Queen’s Park,” he said. “The club is clearly ambitious on and off the pitch, and their plans for the club are exciting. I can’t wait for the new season to get going with my new team-mates.”

Boss Laurie Ellis said: “I am delighted we have secured Liam’s services for the next three years. At 22, he is already a very good player, and he has the potential to develop further.

“The fact that the club has paid a transfer fee for the first time is a statement of our determination to continue to make real progress on and off the pitch.”

The Spiders will spend this year based at Partick Thistle’s Firhill base while improvements are made to Lesser Hampden, which will now be the club’s long-term home after they sold the main Hampden arena to the Scottish Football Association.

Chief Executive Leeann Dempster added: “This is an historic moment for the club, paying a transfer fee for the first time, to bring a talented young footballer here to further develop his career.

“Developing young players will remain a big focus of what Queen’s Park is all about as we create an innovative and sustainable club that will progress and grow in a new way in Scotland, focused both on football and on working in our community to deliver positive social impact.”