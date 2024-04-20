20 April 2024

Queen’s Park remain in danger zone after goalless draw at Dunfermline

20 April 2024

Dunfermline and Queen’s Park played out a goalless draw to leave the visitors a point adrift of cinch Scottish Championship safety.

Spiders keeper Calum Ferrie found himself in the thick of the action early on, punching clear from Lewis McCann and then blocking Chris Kane’s effort at point-blank range.

McCann headed wide from a Malachi Fagan-Walcott cross and the latter picked out Ferrie with another attempt as the home side finished the first half strongly.

Stuart McKinstry forced a 62nd-minute save from Athletic keeper Deniz Mehmet but, although Chris Hamilton and Kane both went close with late headers for the hosts, the game ended in stalemate.

