Queen’s Park suffer title hangover against Stranraer

Stranraer won on the road
By NewsChain Sport
22:08pm, Fri 23 Apr 2021
Newly-crowned League Two champions Queen’s Park suffered their first defeat of the season as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Stranraer.

Matty Yates got the goal just after the half hour, capitalising on a defensive mix-up to round Queen’s Park goalkeeper Jacques Heraghty, who had just replaced the injured Ryan Mullen.

The win moves Stranraer above Stirling and into third having played a game more, but their night was marred by a stoppage time red card for Joao Victoria.

Soccer

Scottish League Two

PA