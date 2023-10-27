27 October 2023

Queen’s Park winless run continues as Partick Thistle claim share of spoils

By NewsChain Sport
27 October 2023

Queen’s Park saw their winless Championship streak extended to eight games following a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw at home to Partick Thistle.

The hosts dominated the majority of the first-half possession but could not break the deadlock with efforts from Lewis Reid and Dom Thomas kept out before Alex Bannon headed wide, while the Spiders had a goal ruled out for a foul on Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.

At the other end, Brian Graham and Kerr McInroy both tested Calum Ferrie before Louis Longridge conceded a penalty – on the stoke of half-time – which Steven Lawless converted to put the visitors ahead.

Queen’s Park equalised seven minutes into the second half as Ruari Paton fired home a spot-kick of his own, awarded following a foul from Ola Williams on Jack Turner.

Four minutes later, Turner picked out the top corner to hand the home side the lead, but they were pegged back on-loan Swindon striker Tomi Adeloye moments later as the spoils were shared.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Maine residents stay indoors as hunt for mass shooting suspect goes on

world news

Tory MP Crispin Blunt arrested on suspicion of rape

news

22 dead and dozens injured in two mass shootings in Maine, US

news