Quick-fire goals see Morecambe and Exeter share spoils from League One clash
Two goals in two first-half minutes saw Morecambe and Exeter share the spoils from a 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at the Mazuma Stadium.
Both sides looked to get forward as quickly as possible in an entertaining start but it was Morecambe who struck first in the 34th minute from a well-worked corner.
Jensen Weir played it short to Caleb Watts who turned sharply and crossed for Cole Stockton to head home his second goal in two games.
Exeter were level just two minutes later when they took advantage of a Morecambe mistake to score on the counter.
Jay Stansfield found space to win the ball and found Sam Nombe whose initial shot was blocked, only for the ball to drop to Josh Key, who scored from close range.
The second half saw few chances.
Watts headed over a good Adam Mayor cross but the best chance fell to Exeter striker Nombe who ran on to Jevani Brown’s superb through ball but shot straight at goalkeeper Connor Ripley.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox