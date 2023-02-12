Racist online abuse towards Ivan Toney leaves Brentford ‘disgusted and saddened’

Brentford have revealed striker Ivan Toney was once again subjected to racist abuse on social media following his equaliser against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Toney’s controversial strike – his goal should have been ruled out by VAR for offside against Christian Norgaard, who set him up – secured a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, denting the Gunners’ title charge and prompting a vile online reaction.

A post on the Bees’ official Twitter account on Sunday said: “Immediately after Brentford’s game against Arsenal, Ivan Toney received a barrage of abusive, racist direct messages via his Instagram account.

“We are disgusted and saddened that Ivan has had to deal with this yet again.”

The Premier League condemned the latest attack on Toney and vowed to support the player and his club.

A statement on the governing body’s official Twitter account said: “No one should have to face abuse of the kind received by Ivan Toney. It has no place in football or society. We are supporting Ivan and the club with investigations.

“The Premier League condemns all forms of discrimination. Football is for everyone.”

Toney revealed in October last year that he had been targeted on Instagram after scoring both goals in a 2-0 league victory over Brighton.

He shared screenshots of a direct message, in which he was called a ‘black c***’, on his Twitter account, adding: “I wasn’t even going to post this but I woke up angry.”

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, condemned the abuse at the time, but said it could not take take action because the message had not been reported within the app.

Police were called in and Antonio Neill, 24, of Robert Street, Blyth, Northumberland, admitted a charge of sending an offensive message to Toney at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court last month.

A “disgusted and ashamed” Neill, who will be sentenced in March, apologised in court for a post which was not read out, but which was described as “exceptionally offensive” with “racial overtones” by district Judge Paul Currer.