Raging Cambridge boss Mark Bonner demands more after loss to Cheltenham

Mark Bonner demanded big improvements from his Cambridge side if they are to remain in League One.

In a meeting of two teams winless in the league in 2023, Bonner’s men fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Cheltenham.

James Olayinka’s winner moved his side five points clear of the relegation zone, but defeat for Cambridge leaves them second from bottom and three points from safety, having last tasted victory on Boxing Day.

“The performance level isn’t good enough, for lots of reasons, and that’s absolutely my responsibility,” Bonner said afterwards.

“We should have won that game in the first 20 minutes, didn’t and then the game unravels and it looks like a mess in the end. It’s a really poor night for us, a really poor result.

“I’ve got to do a miles better job. The players have got to step up and deliver more than that as well, because it isn’t good enough.

“Goals change games. We have two really good chances that we should score from in the first half. If we do that then the game probably becomes quite a different one. It comes down to that really.

“We started how we wanted, then that’s our chance to change the game by taking it. If we don’t do that then the game takes a different journey.

“There’s loads of things we can do better. Individually, collectively, loads.

“This is beyond the tough spell that we all predicted was coming at any point. It doesn’t take too much for it to turn, but there aren’t enough signs showing that it’s going to turn at the moment. We need to turn it round, otherwise it all unravels.”

Joe Ironside scored a penalty for the hosts but Elliott Bonds’ long-range opener and Olayinka’s effort sealed the points.

Winning boss Wade Elliott felt the result was merited.

“I though the performance was excellent. The win was deserved,” said Elliott.

“The lads feel that the penalty was a little bit unjust. In a big game away from home the momentum could easily have swung the other way, we’ve shown unbelievable character to wrestle it back.

“I thought it was a really, really good all-round performance. We defended excellently, played at the right times. Some of our football was really good, the second goal was excellent and the first goal wasn’t bad.

“I’ve challenged other people to chip in with goals. I think that was a big takeaway from the weekend, we’re a little bit over-reliant on Alfie (May).

“If he doesn’t score, can we chip in and get them from other areas, so I’m really pleased tonight two midfield players have scored.

“The nature of the Olayinka goal was excellent, there was lots about it that pleased me, mostly that it was the winner.”