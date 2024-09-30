Raging Russell Martin ‘really hurt’ by Southampton’s lack of fight

Southampton manager Russell Martin accused his players of lacking fight, aggression and courage as he took responsibility for a “ridiculous” first-half performance in their comprehensive 3-1 defeat to rivals Bournemouth.

Goals from Evanilson, Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo put Saints’ south-coast neighbours in complete control at Vitality Stadium.

The visitors improved after being booed off at the break, but, despite reducing the deficit through Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ header, their winless start extended to six Premier League games on the back of the abject opening period.

Martin was angered by his side’s initial response to conceding the 17th-minute opener and said picking up top-flight points was “impossible if you’re not going to fight”.

“Whatever personnel you have on the pitch, whatever way you play, if you lack the fight and aggression and spirit and togetherness and courage that we lacked in the first half, you’re going to have a big, big problem,” he said.

“After starting well, literally the first setback we have in the game they score.

“Obviously I haven’t given the team enough in terms of mentality and character and fight and resilience, which really hurts me because they’re traits that have got me this far.

“But the team hasn’t got it tonight, so that’s my fault, not theirs.

“I’m coming off the pitch at the end of the game and I thanked them for running and fighting in the second half and actually I don’t think you should ever thank them for that, that should be the bare minimum.

“We put ourselves in a situation in the Premier League that’s almost impossible to come back from. It’s ridiculous.

“Bournemouth make 20 fouls, we make 10, I think that sums up the whole game. It’s impossible if you’re not going to fight.”

Aside from surrendering local bragging rights, a resounding defeat in Dorset leaves Saints with a solitary point, while stretching their club-record Premier League winless run to 19 games, dating back to the 2022-23 season, which ended in relegation.

Bournemouth record signing Evanilson capitalised on a quick free-kick from Marcus Tavernier to volley his first goal in English football before Ouattara doubled the lead in fortuitous fashion.

The impressive Semenyo, who was involved in the opening two finishes, then rifled in his third strike of the campaign to stretch the advantage in the 39th minute.

Harwood-Bellis salvaged some pride, but Southampton never looked likely to mount an improbable fightback and were well beaten, much to the delight of gloating home fans.

Cherries assistant coach Tommy Elphick was delighted to see Brazil international Evanilson open his account following his big-money arrival from Porto in the aftermath of Dominic Solanke’s departure to Tottenham.

“When you come with such a price tag (an initial £31.7million) and you’re trying to fill the boots of someone who’s served the club so well, there’s always pressure with that,” said Elphick.

“But there’s no surprise to us. There’s been a little bit of noise outside, but the way he’s been training, what we’ve seen daily, it’s not a surprise that he’s got the type of goal that he’s got tonight.”

Bournemouth’s maiden home victory of the season was an emphatic response to successive defeats to Chelsea and Liverpool.

Speaking about the overall display, Elphick added: “It’s a performance that’s been coming. The first 45 minutes was electric from our point of view.”