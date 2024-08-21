Raheem Sterling assesses options after learning he’s not in Enzo Maresca’s plans

Raheem Sterling has no expectation of featuring for Chelsea this season after being told by head coach Enzo Maresca that he is not in his plans, the PA news agency understands.

Sterling has been excluded from the squad to face Swiss side Servette in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, having also been left out of the group that lost 2-0 to Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League opener.

A statement was released by his representatives ahead of kick-off at Stamford Bridge calling for “clarity” on the England international’s future.

However, PA understands that his exclusion came as no surprise to Sterling after he was told by Maresca following the conclusion of Friday’s training session that he is not in his plans and that he should assess his options.

The 29-year-old was one of the first major signings of the Clearlake Capital era at Chelsea when he joined from City for £50million in July 2022, penning a contract that still has three years to run.

Maresca has a plethora of options to play in Sterling’s position, with new signing Pedro Neto the latest arrival to provide competition in that area.

It is also understood that Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, who played for the club on loan in 2023, has also agreed a Stamford Bridge return, further limiting Sterling’s chances.

Sterling has played 81 times across two seasons for Chelsea scoring 19 goals, but he has failed to constantly live up to the expectations set by his success at City, where he was a four-time Premier League winner.

He has also struggled to win over supporters, and has frequently been the target of dissatisfaction during the team’s troubles in recent years.

He was loudly booed by home fans during a haphazard display in last season’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester, when he missed a penalty and a plethora of other chances.