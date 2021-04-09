Raheem Sterling pushing for a return to the starting XI as Man City host Leeds

Raheem Sterling will hope to return to the Manchester City side against Leeds
Raheem Sterling will hope to return to the Manchester City side against Leeds (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:40pm, Fri 09 Apr 2021
Leaders Manchester City could again have a fully-fit squad available for the visit of Leeds in the Premier League.

City, who are 14 points clear at the top of the table, have had a clean bill of health with manager Pep Guardiola frequently rotating his squad in recent weeks.

The likes of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling – on the bench for the midweek Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund – are among those that could come into the starting XI.

Leeds winger Jack Harrison, in his third season on loan from City, is unavailable to face his parent club.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw (hip) remains a long-term absentee, but otherwise Marcelo Bielsa has a full-strength squad to choose from.

Rodrigo, Pablo Hernandez (both muscle strains) and Robin Koch (knee) were all included in the squad for last week’s home win against Sheffield United and Gaetano Berardi (knee) is also available.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Garcia, Mendy, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Torres, Mahrez, Sterling, Silva, Aguero, Jesus.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Casilla, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling, Berardi, Koch, Alioski, Dallas, Raphinha, Phillips, Roberts, Klich, Shackleton, Struijk, Poveda, Costa, Hernandez, Rodrigo, Bamford.

PA