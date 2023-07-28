LondonWorld football writer, Rahman Osman, predicts the 2023/24 Premier League following BetVictor’s SuperComputer's forecast. Chelsea and Tottenham welcome new managers, Mauricio Pochettino and Ange Postecoglou respectively, to improve their teams' performance. Meanwhile, West Ham celebrates its first silverware in 40 years. Crystal Palace faces the season without their star player, Wilfried Zaha, who has moved to Galatasaray despite a hefty wage offer from the Eagles.

Anticipation is building before the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, with numerous high-profile transfers already completed. The biggest moves involved Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million, Mason Mount to Manchester United for £65 million, and Dominic Szoboszlai to Liverpool for £60 million. Other significant transfers include Aston Villa's signings of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, and Youri Tielemans. Luton Town made budget-savvy moves signing Tahith Chong, Mads Andersen, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Marvelous Nakamba for under £10 million in total. Transfers have led to significant changes in early predictions and odds for the title race and relegation.

The 2023-24 Premier League season is about to start, with Manchester City defending their title, and Arsenal hoping to improve on their second-place finish from the previous season. Significant transfer activity has occurred, including Declan Rice's record £105 million move to Arsenal from West Ham. Football statisticians at BetVictor have developed a supercomputer to predict the season's outcomes, with predictions for Arsenal and other London teams soon to be announced.

Arsenal are finalising a deal to sign Grêmio midfielder Bitello, according to reports. The 23-year-old, who had a solid run last season, is set to be coach Mikel Arteta's fourth signing for the 2023/24 season, after Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice. Although Arsenal have already made significant purchases, Bitello's £8 million deal suggests he might play a secondary role. This move is thought to be part of Arteta’s strategy to strengthen his squad depth, crucial for a successful title challenge.

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus missed a pre-season game due to an injury, placing him in doubt for the weekend game against FC Augsburg. Rumors suggest the Ghanaian's absence may stem from interest by Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal. However, Ajax sources attribute his absence to a minor injury. Regardless, Kudus is reportedly eager to join the Premier League following his successful stint with Ajax since 2020. In light of several departures, Chelsea are considering Kudus along with Lyon’s Rayan Cherki and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise as potential recruits.

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has dismissed rumours linking him with a move to Newcastle United or Arsenal. The 23-year-old former Manchester City player struggled to secure a regular position in the Barca team last season and was reportedly being considered for a transfer back to the Premier League. However, in a recent interview, Torres affirmed his commitment to Barcelona, stating he intends to "work as hard as anyone" to secure his place and that he has no intention of leaving.

Montpellier forward Elye Wahi has attracted interest from Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea. Arsenal has paused its engagement due to the need to offload current players, while Chelsea has made a verbal offer of €25m (£21.6m) for the 20-year-old. Wahi, who scored 19 goals last season and can play across front positions, has two years left on his contract and is valued at €35m (£30m). Following player departures, Chelsea is looking to replenish the team while Arsenal aims to strengthen its position ahead of the new season.

Arsenal will face off with Barcelona in Los Angeles in the final stop of their US pre-season tour before heading back home for the Emirates Cup clash against Monaco. New signings Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz will aim to conclude the tour with a win. The match will be broadcast live online on both mobile and desktop devices via Arsenal.com for UK viewers, with ESPN+ covering for local audiences. In a recent press conference, manager Mikel Arteta praised player Kieran Tierney and confirmed his place in the team's plans.

Manchester United are preparing for the Premier League season after a pre-season win over Arsenal. They've been active in the transfer market, acquiring Mason Mount and Andre Onana, with more moves expected. United are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, who is also being targeted by other clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham, and Real Madrid. West Ham have opened talks for United's midfielder, Scott McTominay, who could potentially replace Declan Rice following his move to Arsenal.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is yet to discuss his future with coach Mikel Arteta, despite transfer links to Aston Villa and Newcastle United. The 26-year-old had limited game time last season due to competition from Oleksandr Zinchenko. Tierney, who insists that injuries have not been a setback, has expressed his commitment to the club and his readiness to play when called upon. However, it is unclear if Arsenal would be willing to transfer him, considering the £23.2 million fee paid to his former club Celtic in 2019.