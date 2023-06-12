Rain and threat of lightning fail to dampen Manchester City’s trophy parade

Rain and the threat of lightning storms could not dampen Manchester City’s open-top bus parade to celebrate their treble success on Monday evening.

Thousands of fans had lined the streets to cheer on Pep Guardiola’s squad who secured the Champions League trophy with victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday night to add to the Premier League title and FA Cup.

Access to the stage show site on St Peter’s Square was initially delayed due to reports of adverse weather conditions and lightning storms in the area, with the club later confirming the start of the trophy parade from Beetham Tower on Deansgate was put back until 7pm.

The team took the tram to St Peter’s Square, where four buses set off down Deansgate and onto Cross Street, before heading via King Street, Brown Street and then Booth Street with the parade scheduled to finish at Nicholas Street.

Defender Nathan Ake held aloft the Premier League trophy to the delight of the City fans who had braved the rain, many following down on foot towards the stage celebrations once the route was clear.

Midfielder Phil Foden waved the Champions League trophy, while Guardiola smoked a cigar as he took in the scenes.

The players arrived on stage just after 8pm, and the weather had not dampened spirits.

“We had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise it is not Manchester,” Guardiola said to the delight of the waiting crowd.

“We don’t want sunshine, we want rain, so it was perfect. They (fans) are used to the rain.”

City captain Ilkay Gundogan brought the trophies out onto the stage.

“Thank you very much for all of the support during the whole season,” the midfielder told the crowd.

“It has been incredible and we got three trophies.”

The players and City staff continued to lead the celebrations on the stage alongside their hard-earned silverware.

City and England midfielder Jack Grealish said: “For the past 24 hours, I have had the best day and night.

“To be fair, I don’t think I have slept.”