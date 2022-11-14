‘Rain Bow’ will fly England players to the World Cup in Qatar
England’s World Cup squad are set to fly to Qatar on a plane called ‘Rain Bow’, the PA news agency understands.
Among the criticism of the hosts is the country’s oppressive laws and treatment of LGBT+ people.
England skipper Harry Kane is one of several national captains who plan to participate in the ‘OneLove’ campaign during the tournament to oppose discrimination.
ITV has revealed Gareth Southgate’s side will travel to Qatar on Tuesday on a plane named ‘Rain Bow’ – the symbol of LGBT+ pride.
A Football Association spokesperson told the PA news agency said: “We show our support for inclusion in many ways, including wearing the One Love Armband during the tournament.”
It is understood that the FA did not choose the plane, but is happy to fly on it. The chartered flight is with carrier Virgin Atlantic, who have no commercial relationship with the FA.
