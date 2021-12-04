Rain washes out St Johnstone’s clash with Ross County
St Johnstone’s cinch Premiership game at home to Ross County has been postponed due to heavy rain.
Saturday’s match at McDiarmid Park was called off following a 2pm pitch inspection.
St Johnstone said in a statement: “Following heavy rainfall the pitch has been deemed unplayable by referee Steven MacLean. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
