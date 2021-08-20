Raith apologise after Dunfermline match is abandoned due to power cut

The match at Stark’s Park was abandoned (Ian Rutherford/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
22:04pm, Fri 20 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Raith have apologised after their cinch Championship match at home to Dunfermline was abandoned due to a power cut.

The match at Stark’s Park, which was goalless, was called off after just 15 minutes.

Raith said in a statement: “The club would like to apologise to everyone impacted by the abandonment of tonight’s fixture.

“This was due to an electrical issue which, as of yet, is unresolved.

“Electrical engineers are still looking to identify the root cause of why the power failure affected certain areas of the stadium.

“It was due to this power issue that floodlights, fire alarms, smoke alarms, stand and concourse lighting as well as electrical supply into parts of the ground failed.”

The club said the Police Scotland match commander ruled that the match could not continue for safety reasons.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Raith

PA