06 April 2024

Raith beat Ayr to keep pace with leaders Dundee United

By NewsChain Sport
06 April 2024

Raith kept pace with Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United with a 2-1 home victory over Ayr.

Dylan Easton celebrated his 30th birthday in style by netting the opener on the stroke of half-time, curling an effort into the top corner from the edge of box.

Ayr equalised 10 minutes after half-time when substitute Logan Chalmers struck.

But Jack Hamilton restored Raith’s lead in the 65th minute, keeping his cool to score from the penalty spot after Mark McKenzie committed a foul in the box, to leave Rovers four points behind Dundee United with a game in hand.

