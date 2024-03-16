16 March 2024

Raith held by Queen’s Park

By NewsChain Sport
16 March 2024

Queen’s Park and Raith Rovers drew a blank in their cinch Championship contest at Hampden.

Sean Welsh’s second-half header, which went just wide from Jack Thomson’s corner, was the closest the home side came to a winner in the 0-0 draw.

The visitors created little and were unable to find the decisive breakthrough which would have given them the outright lead at the top of the table, although the point sees them join pacesetters Dundee United on 58 points.

