17 December 2022

Raith held by second-bottom Arbroath

By NewsChain Sport
17 December 2022

Raith and Arbroath played out a 1-1 draw in the Scottish Championship.

The hosts went ahead in only the sixth minute with a helping hand from their opponents as Ricky Little diverted a cross into his own net.

Second-bottom Arbroath put the ball in the right net just before half-time to equalise, Colin Hamilton heading in.

And the strugglers might have clinched all three points but for a fine double save from Andrew McNeil to deny Bobby Linn and Hamilton.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hundreds of fish killed as world's largest cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel releasing 1m litres of water

world news

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

world news

Amber weather warning in force as snow brings travel disruption

news