Raith held by second-bottom Arbroath
Raith and Arbroath played out a 1-1 draw in the Scottish Championship.
The hosts went ahead in only the sixth minute with a helping hand from their opponents as Ricky Little diverted a cross into his own net.
Second-bottom Arbroath put the ball in the right net just before half-time to equalise, Colin Hamilton heading in.
And the strugglers might have clinched all three points but for a fine double save from Andrew McNeil to deny Bobby Linn and Hamilton.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox