08 October 2022

Raith leapfrog above Cove with comfortable win over Rangers

By NewsChain Sport
08 October 2022

Raith climbed above Cove Rangers into seventh in the cinch Championship table with a thumping 3-0 win.

Aidan Connolly fired them ahead with a calm finish after only five minutes.

James Gullan doubled the advantage with a spectacular 27th-minute free-kick into the top corner.

Sam Stanton wrapped up the points in the 65th minute following a goalmouth scramble.

