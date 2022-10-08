Raith leapfrog above Cove with comfortable win over Rangers
Raith climbed above Cove Rangers into seventh in the cinch Championship table with a thumping 3-0 win.
Aidan Connolly fired them ahead with a calm finish after only five minutes.
James Gullan doubled the advantage with a spectacular 27th-minute free-kick into the top corner.
Sam Stanton wrapped up the points in the 65th minute following a goalmouth scramble.
