Raith march on after beating Ayr
Raith stretched their unbeaten run in the Scottish Championship to eight matches with a 2-1 win over Ayr.
Ethan Ross put them ahead in the 12th minute with a close-range header from Aidan Connolly’s cross.
Dario Zanatta doubled the lead 15 minutes later with a drive from outside the area.
Jack Baird pulled one back for the visitors with 20 minutes left but they could not find an equaliser.
