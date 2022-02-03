03 February 2022

Raith Rovers apologise and confirm David Goodwillie will not play for the club

By NewsChain Sport
03 February 2022

Raith Rovers have apologised and performed a U-turn over their controversial decision to sign David Goodwillie earlier this week.

The 32-year-old, who was found by a judge in a civil case in 2017 to have raped a woman, signed for the cinch Championship club from League 1 side Clyde on Monday.

Several prominent supporters, directors and sponsors, including high-profile author Val McDermid, withdrew their backing of the club as a result.

However, Rovers have now admitted they “got it wrong” and announced their intention to cancel Goodwillie’s contract.

