Raith Rovers apologise and confirm David Goodwillie will not play for the club
Raith Rovers have apologised and performed a U-turn over their controversial decision to sign David Goodwillie earlier this week.
The 32-year-old, who was found by a judge in a civil case in 2017 to have raped a woman, signed for the cinch Championship club from League 1 side Clyde on Monday.
Several prominent supporters, directors and sponsors, including high-profile author Val McDermid, withdrew their backing of the club as a result.
However, Rovers have now admitted they “got it wrong” and announced their intention to cancel Goodwillie’s contract.
