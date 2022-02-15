Raith Rovers begin review of board composition following David Goodwillie furore

Raith Rovers have begun a review of the composition of their board following the David Goodwillie furore – but none of the directors are stepping down as it stands.

Rovers sparked a major backlash and unwanted worldwide publicity when they signed former Scotland striker Goodwillie from Clyde just before the transfer deadline.

The move was criticised by many fans, campaigners and politicians because Goodwillie had been ruled in a civil court case in 2017 to have raped a woman.

Two of the six club directors quit and a number of staff and volunteers also resigned from their roles, while sponsors pulled out and the women’s and girls’ teams disassociated themselves from the cinch Championship club.

The club later stated Goodwillie would never play for them and they remain in talks over cancelling his two-and-a-half-year contract.

Manager John McGlynn last week appealed for the chance to make amends following the “enormous” mistake and the club’s four directors – chairman John Sim, David Sinton, Tom Morgan and Steven MacDonald – plus chief executive Karen Macartney have now issued a statement which reaches out to disillusioned fans.

After repeating their apology, they wrote: “We fully acknowledge that there is still a long journey ahead of us to reach a position where the many thousands of people who are part of the Raith Rovers family feel they have trust and confidence in those of us who take the day-to-day decisions at the club.

“Some of the first steps on this journey are already under way.

“We have reached out to the supporters’ groups and meetings have already taken place, with more planned over the coming weeks to begin discussions that will lead to agreement on a plan to repair the reputational and financial damage.

“We know this will not be easy and we are not underestimating the size of the task ahead of us. It is, however, one we are wholly committed to in the belief that the club can come out of this stronger in the long term.

“The past two weeks have also provided an important reminder that the club relies on the time, energy and commitment of volunteers across many activities.

“We have never taken our volunteers for granted and we are saddened that some have taken the decision to step aside from their roles in the current circumstances.

“We fully understand and respect such actions, but it is our hope, and sincere wish, that as we strive to rebuild and repair the trust and relationships within the Rovers family, that they will return to the club.

“Similarly, we hope that those fans whose anger at the events of deadline day has led to them withdraw their support, will judge us on the progress we are promising and in due course feel they are able to make a return to Stark’s Park.

“We have also commenced consultations on a thorough review of the composition (of the) board of directors of the club, with a view to broadening the experience and expertise of the board and to ensure that all our stakeholders are fully represented.

“We will complete this by the end of the season and we will then communicate the results.

“Meanwhile the remaining four board members, the CEO and all club staff are fully engaged on keeping the club going through this difficult time.”