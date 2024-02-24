24 February 2024

Raith Rovers continue charge for cinch Championship promotion with win at Ayr

By NewsChain Sport
24 February 2024

Raith Rovers claimed a 2-1 victory over Ayr to stay within a point of league leaders Dundee at the top of the cinch Championship.

Rovers striker Zak Rudden put them in good stead early on, netting after five minutes to give his side the advantage away at Somerset Park.

But the hosts responded and levelled in the 11th minute through Roy Syla.

However, Lewis Vaughan was the match-winner in the second minute of first-half stoppage time before Rovers showed resilience in the second half to protect their lead and to see out the victory.

