Robbie Muirhead scored Morton’s equaliser at Stark’s Park (Ian Rutherford/PA).
23 December 2022

Raith Rovers pegged back by Morton after fast start

By NewsChain Sport
23 December 2022

Morton battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Raith Rovers in the cinch Championship.

Tom Lang headed the hosts in front in the 19th minute and they doubled their advantage two minutes later via Aidan Connolly’s strike.

Morton reduced the deficit in the 24th minute thanks to an Andrew McNeil own goal.

And Robbie Muirhead then drew things level with a finish at the back post with a minute of normal time to go before the interval.

A goalless second half meant Morton remained in the final play-off spot, with Raith still six points behind in sixth.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

No further action to be taken against Piers Morgan death threat suspect

news

Hundreds of fish killed as world's largest cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel releasing 1m litres of water

world news

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

world news