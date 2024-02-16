16 February 2024

Raith Rovers return to form to reignite title battle with Dundee United

By NewsChain Sport
16 February 2024

Scott Brown struck a sensational late winner as second-placed Raith Rovers beat Dundee United 2-1 to cut the gap on the cinch Championship leaders to one point.

Raith came in to the game on the back of five straight defeats, three of them in the league.

But their strong start was rewarded after nine minutes when on-loan Dundee striker Zak Rudden turned home Liam Dick’s cross at the near post for his first Rovers goal.

The visitors grew in confidence as the half wore on and equalised after 39 minutes when Ross Graham met David Wotherspoon corner’s and Louis Moult helped it in from close range.

Raith claimed the points in spectacular fashion when Brown chested a ball down in the 89th minute and volleyed home his first goal of the season from 25 yards.

