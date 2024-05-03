Raith Rovers warm-up for play-offs with rout of Arbroath
Callum Smith and Lewis Vaughan both scored braces as Raith Rovers warmed up for the Scottish Championship play-offs with a comfortable 5-0 win over relegated Arbroath.
Smith bagged two goals in five minutes midway through the first half, first turning home Kyle Turner’s cross-shot before the recalled Vaughan laid on the second.
Max Boruc denied him a first-half hat-trick while Leighton McIntosh went close for Arbroath.
Vaughan made it four from a pair of second-half penalties and Jack Hamilton added the fifth as the Red Lichties’ season-ending losing run extended into double figures.
Rovers will play in the play-off semi-final against the winner of the quarter-final between Partick Thistle and Airdrie.
