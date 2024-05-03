03 May 2024

Raith Rovers warm-up for play-offs with rout of Arbroath

By NewsChain Sport
03 May 2024

Callum Smith and Lewis Vaughan both scored braces as Raith Rovers warmed up for the Scottish Championship play-offs with a comfortable 5-0 win over relegated Arbroath.

Smith bagged two goals in five minutes midway through the first half, first turning home Kyle Turner’s cross-shot before the recalled Vaughan laid on the second.

Max Boruc denied him a first-half hat-trick while Leighton McIntosh went close for Arbroath.

Vaughan made it four from a pair of second-half penalties and Jack Hamilton added the fifth as the Red Lichties’ season-ending losing run extended into double figures.

Rovers will play in the play-off semi-final against the winner of the quarter-final between Partick Thistle and Airdrie.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

At least 29 dead, 60 still missing after heavy rains in southern Brazil

world news

Tory chairman urges MPs to ‘wait through weekend’ amid local election drubbing

news

Unseen photo of William and Kate’s wedding released to mark 13 years of marriage

news