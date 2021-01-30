Raith up to second with victory over Dundee

Kyle Benedictus
Kyle Benedictus (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:43pm, Sat 30 Jan 2021
Raith moved up to second in the Scottish Championship after a comfortable 3-1 victory over Dundee.

Osman Sow gave the visitors a fifth-minute lead when he brought down a Paul McMullan cross and slotted the ball home.

That advantage lasted until the 22nd minute when Raith defender Kyle Benedictus headed in an equaliser.

Rovers went ahead again through Reghan Tumilty’s 30-yard strike in the 54th minute, before Kai Kennedy sealed victory for the hosts on the hour with a neat curling strike.

