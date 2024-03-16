16 March 2024

Rakish Bingham puts 10-man Gateshead to the sword with hat-trick for Ebbsfleet

By NewsChain Sport
16 March 2024

Ten-man Gateshead’s National League play-off hopes were dealt a blow by a 4-2 defeat away at Ebbsfleet.

Rakish Bingham was the hero for the home team with a hat-trick after Dominic Samuel had opened the scoring in the eighth minute – Bingham providing the assist.

That came four minutes after defender Louis Storey, who is also interim assistant manager, was sent off for a bad challenge on Samuel.

Gateshead unexpectedly led at half-time through a double from Callum Whelan but Bingham levelled from the penalty spot following a handball in the 52nd minute and put Ebbsfleet ahead with a diving header 11 minutes later before completing his treble in injury time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Government could back Liz Truss’s transgender law reforms

news

William and Harry to appear separately at Diana Legacy Award ceremony

news

Death of non-binary US student after fight in school toilet ruled suicide

world news