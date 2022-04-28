28 April 2022

Ralf Rangnick considering an approach to be the next manager of Austria

By NewsChain Sport
28 April 2022

Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is considering an offer to coach Austria’s national team, the PA news agency understands.

The 63-year-old was appointed manager for the remainder of the 2021/22 season in November following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag will take over on a permanent basis this summer, when Rangnick is due to start a two-year consultancy role with United.

Erik ten Hag will become Manchester United manager in the summer (Tess Derry/PA) (PA Wire)

The German is now understood to be considering an approach to succeed Franco Foda as Austria manager.

The Austrian Football Association had denied meeting Rangnick for talks over their national team vacancy earlier this month.

United did not comment on Rangnick’s situation before hosting Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tory MP faces being thrown out of Parliament if found to have viewed porn

news

First openly transgender MP Jamie Wallis charged over failing to stop after late-night crash

news

Ben Stokes named England’s new Test captain to succeed Joe Root

cricket